Adam Cole Isn’t WWE Bound Just Yet; Announced For 2017 Super Indy Tournament w/ Colt Cabana, Jay White, DJZ & More

Rumors and speculation on a possible WWE future have been swirling since three-time Ring of Honor World Champion Adam Cole was unceremoniously fired from Bullet Club, but it looks like the world will have to wait at least a little while longer to see their 27-year-old indie darling inside the yellow ropes of NXT.

Cole was among the eight stars announced this weekend for the International Wrestling Cartel’s annual Super Indy tournament, which will impressively enter its SIXTEENTH incarnation on June 10th in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Joining him this year will be 2003 winner Colt Cabana, Ring of Honor star Jay White, Joey Janela, 2010 winner DJ Zema Ion, Jonathan Gresham, Mike Orlando, and Chris LeRusso.

Previous winners of the IWC Super Indy include “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Sami Callihan, DJ Zema Ion, Jerry Lynn, and Chris Sabin, with competitors like current ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels, CM Punk, current NXT Superstar Chris Hero, Low Ki, Jay Lethal, Matt Sydal, El Generico (Sami Zayn), 205 Live Superstars Lince Dorado, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, and many more.

Tickets are still available for Super Indy 16 at IWCwrestling.com.