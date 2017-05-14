PROGRESS Chapter 48 Results: Matt Riddle vs Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne Defends in Triple Threat, New Stars Debut

PROGRESS Chapter 48 Results

May 14, 2017 1. Morgan Webster def. James Drake to earn a spot in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. 2. Jinny def. Martina 3. Chuck Mambo & Pastor William Eaver def. The London Riots 4. Trent Seven def. Travis Banks 5. Nathan Cruz def. Rockstar Spud to earn a spot in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. 6. Matt Riddle def. Tyler Bate via DQ to retain the PROGRESS Atlas Championship. 7. Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews & Mark Haskins in a triple threat match to retain the PROGRESS Championship. Dunne cut a post-match promo saying that he was out of competition and there was nobody left for him and British Strong Style to defeat. Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos (CCK) of Attack!, Fight Club: Pro, and Southside Wrestling then made their debuts to a huge ovation.