Randy Orton Takes Shot At Former WWE Superstar & Gives His Thoughts On Recent “…Dive” Controversy; “Sorry To The Indy Marks”

Randy Orton is the latest star to chime in on the recent “….dive” fiasco that’s been making its way around the internet – a discussion he essentially lit a fire under after re-tweeting a post by veteran wrestler and trainer Rip Rogers.
Here’s the original message that was sent into Rogers:
Orton then re-tweeted the message adding simply, “…..dive”.
Because it’s the internet, the discussion took off and ushered in comments from everyone with an opinion and a platform. New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay responded stating, “yeah… but I’m having fun and making money so I’m happy…. dive”.
WWE Superstar TJ Perkins even weighed in via Instagram saying, “The irony of proud magicians exposing bad magicians to non-magicians by explaining why the magic is fake” with the captain, “Pride is a funny thing…”
Rogers has since continued his rant about indie wrestling and the new wave on Twitter over the past few days. After lighting the fire, Randy Orton then returned to the scene in a tweet to Bubba Ray Dudley, who posted a photo of him flying off the top rope at a rent Ring of Honor show with the caption “Dive…” Orton snapped back, “lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape ‘vet’ …..falling”.
Orton then posted a statement (featured below, edited for clarity) on his Twitter account “apologizing” to those he had offended, although after reading his remarks we’re not sure how excited they’re going to be reading his response.
