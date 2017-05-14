Randy Orton Takes Shot At Former WWE Superstar & Gives His Thoughts On Recent “…Dive” Controversy; “Sorry To The Indy Marks”

Randy Orton is the latest star to chime in on the recent “….dive” fiasco that’s been making its way around the internet – a discussion he essentially lit a fire under after re-tweeting a post by veteran wrestler and trainer Rip Rogers. Here’s the original message that was sent into Rogers: “Every Indy match now: handshake, drawn out move exchange, this is awesome chant, strike exchange, dive no sell Indy strongstyle, dive, more strikes, no sells, dive, flippy floppy sequence, dive, hit everyone with each other’s finisher then Humpty Dumpty we all fall down. Fight forever chant, rinse and repeat until every move is useless and means nothing, dive, take unsafe shot that looks like shit and hurts like hell then roll up finish. Hand shake and hug after match. Everyone’s hands raised. All these guys chant. Go home and type on social media thanking your opponents and company for the match and telling others they should book these guys. ……………dive.” Orton then re-tweeted the message adding simply, “…..dive”. Because it’s the internet, the discussion took off and ushered in comments from everyone with an opinion and a platform. New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay responded stating, “yeah… but I’m having fun and making money so I’m happy…. dive”. WWE Superstar TJ Perkins even weighed in via Instagram saying, “The irony of proud magicians exposing bad magicians to non-magicians by explaining why the magic is fake” with the captain, “Pride is a funny thing…” Rogers has since continued his rant about indie wrestling and the new wave on Twitter over the past few days. After lighting the fire, Randy Orton then returned to the scene in a tweet to Bubba Ray Dudley, who posted a photo of him flying off the top rope at a rent Ring of Honor show with the caption “Dive…” Orton snapped back, “lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape ‘vet’ …..falling”. Orton then posted a statement (featured below, edited for clarity) on his Twitter account “apologizing” to those he had offended, although after reading his remarks we’re not sure how excited they’re going to be reading his response. “Sorry to the indy marks, indy guys and old timers who do DIVES [that] took offense. Just having a good time over a few drinks in Denmark closing the Smackdown Live tour, while beating Raw in making over 5 million dollars in the last 11 shows. Now I know to some that doesn’t equate to a standing room only crowd of 150 people paying $8 at an armory somewhere, but in the big boy world that’s called putting asses in seats. So enjoy your flips, dives, and 20 superkicks per match. To each their own. I will go ‘dive’ back into my 13th title run and get ready to ‘flip’ when my bank statement comes this month. …..headlock”.