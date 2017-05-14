While we’re still working on a full set of reports from tonight’s Ring of Honor television taping in Philadelphia, we do have some pretty major pieces of news coming out of the event. Needless to say, there are *SPOILERS* ahead… … … Still with us? Great. – New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA defeated the newest Bullet Club member Marty Scurll to capture the ROH World TV Championship during the third episode of the night. For those unfamiliar with his work, KUSHIDA is a four-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and has been considered the ace of the division for the last several years. This poses an interesting scenario, as both Scurll and KUSHIDA will compete in the annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament set to kick off in Japan this week. – According to PWInsider.com, former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch is backstage at this weekend’s ROH television tapings. Gotch is now working under the ring name Simon Grimm. – Long-time independent wrestling star Chuck Taylor (aka Dustin) finally made his debut at the TV tapings, teaming up with Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero in a 6-man tag team match against Bullet Club. Taylor has been wrestling for more than a decade, and is one of the veteran stars of the CHIKARA roster, as well as IWA Mid-South, CZW, Dragon Gate USA, PWG, Evolve, AAW and more.