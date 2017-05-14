Bubba Ray Dudley and Low-Ki Respond to Randy Orton’s Twitter “Tantrum”

Bubba Ray & Low-Ki Respond to Randy Orton If you haven’t been following along with all the recent drama between Randy Orton and the indie wrestling community, we recently published an article that should get you caught up on all the most recent takes. Soon after the current WWE Champion wrote a statement to the “indy marks” he may have offended, veteran world traveller Low-Ki called him out, challenging the “protected” Orton to “come out to the real world and test [his] tantrums with adults”. Unfortunately, you’re protected in the wwe. Come out to the real world and test your tantrum with adults https://t.co/AkwK3XNI80 — LOW-KI ロウ・キー セカイノ戦士 (@OneWorldWarrior) May 15, 2017 Low-Ki wrestled for a short time in WWE under the name Kaval, but has been wrestling for nearly two decades. He has won championships with at least 20 different promotions throughout his career, and is a five-time X-Division Champion, three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, ROH World Champion, PWG Champion, and the winner of NXT season two in the brand’s early days as a series of competitions. Bubba Ray Dudley, whose accolades really don’t need to be listed at this point in his career, also responded to Orton’s Twitter statement, after being directly insulted by “The Viper”. Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You’re still awesome Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017 Tonight, I worked the @ringofhonor TV tapings in the same bingo hall I started in 22yrs ago. And I couldn’t be HAPPIER …dive — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2017