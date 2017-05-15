Simon Gotch on the WWE Locker Room Watching “The Final Deletion”, John Cena’s Reaction and More

Former WWE star Simon Gotch recently spoke with Journey of a Frontman, and you can check out the entire interview at this link. Below is a highlight quote from Gotch.
On the WWE Roster watching The Final Deletion backstage:
It’s a ninety-minute interview where he talks about his time in NXT, getting drafted to Smackdown, stories on the road, witnessing the rise of Braun Strowman, playing video games with Kofi Kingston, his future on the independents and more.
