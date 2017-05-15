Latest Match Cards for Upcoming WWE NXT UK Tour

The following are the currently advertised match cards for the WWE NXT UK tour kicking off next month:

June 6th in Manchester:

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship

Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas

#DIY vs AOP for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Asuka vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Womens Championship

No Way Jose/Jack Gallagher vs. Wolfgang/Pete Dunne

Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dane

Ruby Riot/Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce/Billie Kay

Trent Seven vs. Tyson T-Bone

June 8th in Brighton:

Kassius Ohno vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship

#DIY vs. Sanity vs. AOP for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce for the NXT Womens Championship

Aleister Black vs. Roderick Strong

Trent Seven/Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne/Tyson T-Bone

Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay

No Way Jose vs. Jack Gallagher

Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade Almas

Will Ospreay Releases “Dive” T-Shirt

In response to the legendary pro wrestling trainer Rip Rogers creating online buzz with his comments surrounding independent wrestlers and their current wrestling style, Will Ospreay has released the following t-shirt: