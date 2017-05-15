Will Ospreay Releases “Dive” T-Shirt (Photo), Latest Match Cards for Upcoming WWE NXT UK Tour

Latest Match Cards for Upcoming WWE NXT UK Tour

The following are the currently advertised match cards for the WWE NXT UK tour kicking off next month:

June 6th in Manchester:

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship
Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas
#DIY vs AOP for the NXT Tag Team Championships
Asuka vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Womens Championship
No Way Jose/Jack Gallagher vs. Wolfgang/Pete Dunne
Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dane
Ruby Riot/Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce/Billie Kay
Trent Seven vs. Tyson T-Bone

June 8th in Brighton:

Kassius Ohno vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship
#DIY vs. Sanity vs. AOP for the NXT Tag Team Championships
Asuka vs. Peyton Royce for the NXT Womens Championship
Aleister Black vs. Roderick Strong
Trent Seven/Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne/Tyson T-Bone
Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay
No Way Jose vs. Jack Gallagher
Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade Almas

Will Ospreay Releases “Dive” T-Shirt

In response to the legendary pro wrestling trainer Rip Rogers creating online buzz with his comments surrounding independent wrestlers and their current wrestling style, Will Ospreay has released the following t-shirt:

