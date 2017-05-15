Latest Match Cards for Upcoming WWE NXT UK Tour
The following are the currently advertised match cards for the WWE NXT UK tour kicking off next month:
June 6th in Manchester:
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship
June 8th in Brighton:
Kassius Ohno vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship
Will Ospreay Releases “Dive” T-Shirt
In response to the legendary pro wrestling trainer Rip Rogers creating online buzz with his comments surrounding independent wrestlers and their current wrestling style, Will Ospreay has released the following t-shirt:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?