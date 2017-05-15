Adam Cole Says Farewell To Ring Of Honor, New Full-Length Trailer For Netflix’s GLOW Series (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
Adam Cole

The following videos feature Adam Cole’s farewell rendition of ‘story time’ after this weekend’s Ring Of Honor War of the Worlds tour in the Northeast region:

GLOW

The following video is the new full-length trailer for the upcoming first season of Netflix’s new series GLOW, based on the 1980s ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’ show.

GLOW  – Premiering Friday, June 23 in all territories where Netflix is available 

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom. 

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners

