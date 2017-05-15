Backstage Update on the WWE Women’s Tournament, Talents Being Scouted, Show Format and More

As noted, WWE is considering former TNA Knockouts Marti Belle and Jade for the upcoming 32 Woman tournament airing on WWE Network. Additionally, PWInsider.com is reporting WWE is heavily scouting the SHIMMER promotion for tournament talent. WWE announced that women from 17 different countries will be represented in the tournament, which will have a strong international focus. It’s being speculated that talents will likely be brought in from World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan, including Welsh wrestler Nixon Newell and Evie from New Zealand. It was reported in December 2016 that both Nixon and Evie had signed deals. As noted, taping for the WWE Women’s tournament will begin on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University. The current plan is to release 3 or 4 episodes of the series at a time via the WWE Network, instead of one weekly episode. This is a similar format the company used with shows like “Camp WWE” and “Holy Foley”, in which a certain number of episodes were released all at once, and the rest of the “season” was released at a different date.