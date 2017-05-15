WZ Daily 5.15.17: Billy Corgan Buys The NWA, Big WWE Returns Announced, UK Special, Orton Trolls The IWC, IWGP US Title, Scurll-Bullet Club, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode features host Nick Hausman joined by Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore as his co-host.

Some of the topics they discuss at the top of the show include:

Billy Corgan officially buying the NWA

Brock Lesnar & John Cena’s upcoming WWE returns

The WWE UK Special announced for this Friday on the WWE Network

Randy Orton trolling independent wrestlers and their fans on Twitter

John Cena confirming more Southpaw Regional Wrestling on the way

NJPW announcing it’s IWGP US Championship and two night tournament in Long Beach this July to crown the first Champion

Marty Scurll officially joining The Bullet Club and Adam Cole getting superkicked out of the group

More…

The show then wraps up with Nick playing some haunted audio for Glenn and the listeners from some recent episodes of Bill Apter’s podcast!