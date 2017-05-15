WZ Daily 5.15.17: Billy Corgan Buys The NWA, Big WWE Returns Announced, UK Special, Orton Trolls The IWC, IWGP US Title, Scurll-Bullet Club, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!
The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
Today’s episode features host Nick Hausman joined by Dinner w/ The King’s Glenn Moore as his co-host.
Some of the topics they discuss at the top of the show include:
The show then wraps up with Nick playing some haunted audio for Glenn and the listeners from some recent episodes of Bill Apter’s podcast!
bill-apterbilly corganBrock LesnarEric Bischoffglenn mooreirwJohn CenaMarty ScurllNick HausmanRandy OrtonWrestleZone RadioHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?