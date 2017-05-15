WZ Daily 5.15.17: Billy Corgan Buys The NWA, Big WWE Returns Announced, UK Special, Orton Trolls The IWC, IWGP US Title, Scurll-Bullet Club, More

  • Billy Corgan officially buying the NWA
  • Brock Lesnar & John Cena’s upcoming WWE returns
  • The WWE UK Special announced for this Friday on the WWE Network
  • Randy Orton trolling independent wrestlers and their fans on Twitter
  • John Cena confirming more Southpaw Regional Wrestling on the way
  • NJPW announcing it’s IWGP US Championship and two night tournament in Long Beach this July to crown the first Champion
  • Marty Scurll officially joining The Bullet Club and Adam Cole getting superkicked out of the group
  • More…

The show then wraps up with Nick playing some haunted audio for Glenn and the listeners from some recent episodes of Bill Apter’s podcast!

