Synopsis & Sneak Peek At Tonight’s WWE 24 Featuring Finn Balor (Video), WWE Stars At Derek Jeter Jersey Retirement (Photos)

WWE 24

WWE posted the following synopsis for tonight’s new episode of WWE 24 featuring Finn Balor. The videos seen above and below are sneak peeks at tonight’s show.

WWE 24 cameras capture Finn Balor’s story of triumph and tragedy as the first ever Universal Champion was forced to relinquish his title.

WWE 24: Finn Bálor: Tonight after Raw on WWE Network https://t.co/cFlGvCKIoQ — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) May 15, 2017

Re2pect

Titus O’Neil and Sheamus were both on hand in The Bronx yesterday for the New York Yankees’ retirement ceremony for Yankee great Derek Jeter.

“The Captain” had his #2 retired by the team yesterday, the final single digit uniform number to be retired by the team.

At @Yankees stadium with @TitusONeilWWE giving Respect to The Captain Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey gets forever immortalised. #DerekJeterday pic.twitter.com/2gH0Av7ooB — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 15, 2017



