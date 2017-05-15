Synopsis & Sneak Peek At Tonight’s WWE 24 Featuring Finn Balor (Video), WWE Stars At Derek Jeter Jersey Retirement (Photos)

WWE 24
WWE posted the following synopsis for tonight’s new episode of WWE 24 featuring Finn Balor. The videos seen above and below are sneak peeks at tonight’s show.
Re2pect
Titus O’Neil and Sheamus were both on hand in The Bronx yesterday for the New York Yankees’ retirement ceremony for Yankee great Derek Jeter.
“The Captain” had his #2 retired by the team yesterday, the final single digit uniform number to be retired by the team.
