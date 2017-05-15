Synopsis & Sneak Peek At Tonight’s WWE 24 Featuring Finn Balor (Video), WWE Stars At Derek Jeter Jersey Retirement (Photos)

Bill Pritchard

WWE 24

WWE posted the following synopsis for tonight’s new episode of WWE 24 featuring Finn Balor. The videos seen above and below are sneak peeks at tonight’s show.

WWE 24 cameras capture Finn Balor’s story of triumph and tragedy as the first ever Universal Champion was forced to relinquish his title.

Re2pect

Titus O’Neil and Sheamus were both on hand in The Bronx yesterday for the New York Yankees’ retirement ceremony for Yankee great Derek Jeter.

“The Captain” had his #2 retired by the team yesterday, the final single digit uniform number to be retired by the team.


derek jeterFinn BalorSheamusTitus O'NeilWWEwwe 24
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"