Summerslam WWE Hall of Famer posted the following on Facebook, praising Triple H for his work ethic while predicting Finn Balor will face “The Game” at Summerslam in Brooklyn this August: HHH I know a lot of my Facebook fans don’t like HHH.

I couldn’t care less, it’s only wrestling after all; but

zoom in on this mania 33 shot below please. What

you will see is a man that is projecting intensity. The

only other WWE performer that can do that with equal

results is Samoa Joe. Roman Reigns couldn’t do it to

save his life. Nothing personal here, just a fact folks.

Also, HHH being the consummate professional, puts over

the younger talent on the biggest stage of them all, mania.

HHH put over Roman Reigns at mania 32 and Seth Rollins

at mania 33. He has not been seen onstage since # 33, I

believe. I predict that he will get ready for Summerslam

on Aug. 20th, 2017 and put over Finn Balor. That makes him

