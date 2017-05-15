Vader vs Sabu ‘Dream Fight’ Announced, Preview For Ultimate X, More On This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Video)

Pro Wrestling Syndicate
Pro Wrestling Syndicate recently announced they will be returning under new ownership this September 30th with their “Refuse To Lose” live event. The following is the event card and venue information; the event will feature Vader versus Sabu as the headlining match:
Impact Wrestling
The following video is a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. This week’s show is highlighted by Low Ki defending the X Division Championship in Ultimate X against Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee:
