Vader vs Sabu ‘Dream Fight’ Announced, Preview For Ultimate X, More On This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Video)

Pro Wrestling Syndicate recently announced they will be returning under new ownership this September 30th with their “Refuse To Lose” live event. The following is the event card and venue information; the event will feature Vader versus Sabu as the headlining match:

PWS Refuse To Lose 2017

Saturday September 30th @ Metuchen SportsPlex

215 Durham Ave – Metuchen NJ. Free parking.

Doors open at 7pm. Meet the stars before the matches.

LEGENDS DREAM FIGHT

Sabu with Super Genie vs Big Van Vader

TRIPLE THREAT DREAM FIGHT

Matt Tremont vs Nick Gage vs New Jack

PWS SUICIDAL SIX WAY TITLE MATCH

Andy Harner vs Facade vs Grim Reefer

vs Tony Deppen vs Wes Draven vs Zenshi

PWS TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Handicapped Heroes (c) vs The Urban Legends

FIRST TIME EVER

Teddy Hart vs Devon Moore

SINGLES ACTION

Matt Cross vs MVP

PROTEGE VERSUS MENTOR

“Notorious 187” Homicide vs “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez

WOMENS ACTION

Brittney Savage vs Missy Sampson vs Maria Manic

SINGLES ACTION

Starman vs “Prince Of Aesthetics” Damian Gibbs

APPEARANCES BY

Tai Killer Weed, Cristina Diamond

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED