Vader vs Sabu ‘Dream Fight’ Announced, Preview For Ultimate X, More On This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Pro Wrestling Syndicate

Pro Wrestling Syndicate recently announced they will be returning under new ownership this September 30th with their “Refuse To Lose” live event. The following is the event card and venue information; the event will feature Vader versus Sabu as the headlining match:

PWS Refuse To Lose 2017
Saturday September 30th @ Metuchen SportsPlex
215 Durham Ave – Metuchen NJ.   Free parking.
Doors open at 7pm. Meet the stars before the matches.

LEGENDS DREAM FIGHT
Sabu with Super Genie vs Big Van Vader

TRIPLE THREAT DREAM FIGHT
Matt Tremont vs Nick Gage vs New Jack

PWS SUICIDAL SIX WAY TITLE MATCH
Andy Harner vs Facade vs Grim Reefer
vs Tony Deppen vs Wes Draven vs Zenshi

PWS TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
The Handicapped Heroes (c) vs The Urban Legends

FIRST TIME EVER
Teddy Hart vs Devon Moore

SINGLES ACTION
Matt Cross vs MVP

PROTEGE VERSUS MENTOR
“Notorious 187” Homicide vs “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez

WOMENS ACTION
Brittney Savage vs Missy Sampson vs Maria Manic

SINGLES ACTION
Starman vs “Prince Of Aesthetics” Damian Gibbs

APPEARANCES BY
Tai Killer Weed, Cristina Diamond
MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Impact Wrestling

The following video is a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. This week’s show is highlighted by Low Ki defending the X Division Championship in Ultimate X against Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee:

