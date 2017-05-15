CM Punk Comments On Randy Orton’s ‘Dive’ Diss, Angelina Love vs Brandi Rhodes On Xplosion (Video)

CM Punk
CM Punk posted the following response to Ricochet’s comments about the recent ‘…dive’ controversy originally brought up by wrestling trainer Rip Rogers and Randy Orton.
Orton retweeted one of Rogers’ posts criticizing indie matches, then dissed Bully Ray and made an apology for his original comments. Many wrestling stars and personalities have commented on the situation; Ricochet’s posts that Punk responded to have been included for context.
Related: Batista Responds to Randy Orton Ripping Indie Wrestling, Nikki Cross Taunts Asuka, Former Total Divas Star on Not Dating Black Men (Videos)
Xplosion
The following match features Angelina Love versus Brandi Rhodes on Impact Wrestling’s Xplosion:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?