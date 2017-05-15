CM Punk Comments On Randy Orton’s ‘Dive’ Diss, Angelina Love vs Brandi Rhodes On Xplosion (Video)

CM Punk

CM Punk posted the following response to Ricochet’s comments about the recent ‘…dive’ controversy originally brought up by wrestling trainer Rip Rogers and Randy Orton.

Orton retweeted one of Rogers’ posts criticizing indie matches, then dissed Bully Ray and made an apology for his original comments. Many wrestling stars and personalities have commented on the situation; Ricochet’s posts that Punk responded to have been included for context.

Other will always try to project their own insecurities on you. Happiness is priceless. #mondaymotivationorsomeshit https://t.co/mSHskObAUT — Coach (@CMPunk) May 15, 2017

I just love wrestling, every type. Wish more people were this way. It’s an amazing art that I’ve been blessed to make a living from. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

Guys, not everyone is going to like every style of wrestling. Same in any sport or music, movies & pretty much every form of entertainment. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

Related: Batista Responds to Randy Orton Ripping Indie Wrestling, Nikki Cross Taunts Asuka, Former Total Divas Star on Not Dating Black Men (Videos)

Xplosion

The following match features Angelina Love versus Brandi Rhodes on Impact Wrestling’s Xplosion: