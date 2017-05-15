WWE Live Event Results From Stockholm, Sweden: Nakamura In Action, Orton Defends Against Jinder & Styles

The following results are WWE live event results from this weekend’s live event in Stockholm, Sweden with the WWE Smackdown Live brand tour:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

Breezango and Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension and Aiden English

Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte

defeated Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka (with James Ellsworth)

WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Sami Zayn to retain

Baron Corbin defeated Mojo Rawley

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) defeated The Colons and American Alpha to retain

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Randy Orton (c) defeated Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles to retain