WWE Live Event Results From Stockholm, Sweden: Nakamura In Action, Orton Defends Against Jinder & Styles

The following results are WWE live event results from this weekend’s live event in Stockholm, Sweden with the WWE Smackdown Live brand tour:
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
Breezango and Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension and Aiden English
Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte
WWE United States Championship
Baron Corbin defeated Mojo Rawley
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?