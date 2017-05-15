Current NXT Star, Injured 205 Live Star Scheduled For WWE TV This Week, WWE Great Balls Of Fire Note, AJ Lee On TV This Week

WWE TV

PWInsider.com is reporting NXT’s Aleister Black is scheduled to be at WWE TV this week. It’s unknown what role he would play or if he would appear on TV, but Black did work a match at last week’s WWE Main Event TV tapings against Curt Hawkins. Black also worked on this weekend’s live events in Europe against Austin Aries and Neville.

Additionally, PWInsider.com is reporting injured 205 Live star Cedric Alexander is also due at this week’s TV tapings. WWE recently started advertising the return of Alexander to television after he was sidelined since December with a knee injury.

Great Balls Of Fire

WWE’s new July pay-per-view WWE Great Balls Of Fire recently got a new logo update, as seen below. The American Airlines Center in Dallas revealed the new logo on their website; you can compare the original to the new one below:

Last Call

Former WWE star and “Crazy Is My Superpower” author AJ Mendez Brooks (AJ Lee) will be a guest on tonight’s new episode of “Last Call With Carson Daly” on NBC. The show airs at 1:35 a.m. EST and she will be on to promote her new biography, which is available now.

