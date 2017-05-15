Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Make It Home For Mother’s Day, Stephanie McMahon Thanks Linda, Allie’s Wrestling Journey On ‘Adaptation’

Impact Wrestling

The above video features a new episode of Impact Wrestling’s ‘Adaptation’ series featuring a look at Impact Knockout Allie’s journey through wrestling.

Stephanie McMahon

Good Housekeeping has a new editorial featuring a letter from Stephanie McMahon to her mother Linda McMahon in honor of Mother’s Day. Stephanie thanks Linda for all she has done for her and taught her as a child and adult, and she thanks Linda for teaching her women can be CEO’s as well as praising her for being named Small Business Administrator in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Visit the Good Housekeeping website for the full letter.

Brie Bella

The following video is from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, and it features Brie Bella checking in at home with Daniel Bryan after she gave birth to their daughter Birdie last week.

Brie talks about how she’s happy to be home from the hospital in time to celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her family: