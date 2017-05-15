Adam Cole’s First Post-Ring Of Honor Match Revealed, ‘Million Dollar Arm’ Star Works WWE Dubai Tryouts (Video)

Adam Cole

Northeast Wrestling announced Adam Cole will face off with Cody Rhodes in his first match since departing Ring of Honor this past weekend.

Cole will compete for the NEW Championship held by Rhodes at Spring Slam on May 26th; you can watch a promo for the event below. Ryback, Booker T, Donovan Dijak, Mandy Leon and Deonna Purrazzo are some of the other names being advertised for the event. Tickets are on sale now at www.northeastwrestling.com

Million Dollar Dream

WWE posted the following video featuring WWE hopeful and Major League Baseball free agent pitcher Rinku Singh at the recent tryouts in Dubai.

Singh, who has pitched for different affilliates in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, was the winner of a pitching contest and the subject of the Disney film Million Dollar Arm starring Jon Hamm and Bill Paxton: