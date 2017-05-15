Jim Ross To Appear At NXT Takeover Chicago, John Cena Reveals Diet & Exercise Routines (Video), Another Post-ROH Adam Cole Appearance

Jim Ross

Jim Ross recently tweeted the following, confirming he will call the United Kingdom Championship match with Nigel McGuinness this Saturday night at NXT Takeover: Chicago. Ross will also be on the commentary team for WWE’s upcoming UK TV special.

Excited to announce that I’ll join @McGuinnessNigel Sat night at #NXTTakeOverChicago to call the U.K. Championship match! pic.twitter.com/aKhot7z88P — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 15, 2017

Adam Cole

As noted, Adam Cole is being advertised for Northeast Wrestling’s upcoming live event on May 26th where he will face off with Cody Rhodes.

Cole has also been announced for night two of Absolute Intense Wrestling‘s JT Lightning Invitational Tournament in non-tournament action the following night, Saturday May 27th.

John Cena

John Cena recently spoke with Business Insider about his workout and diet regimen, as seen in the video below. Cena talks about the different workouts he does, and what his diet consists of while on the road: