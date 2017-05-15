Potential Matches For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Newark *Possible Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting the following matches are being planned for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which is being taped at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

Finn Balor will face a “top name” to help promote his WWE 24 documentary that premieres after RAW.

Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher vs TJ Perkins & Neville

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus for the show.

Dean Ambrose versus The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship is the officially announced match up at this time.