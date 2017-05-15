WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results May 15th, 2017

In Ring Segment: Kurt Angle Angle welcomes the crowd to Monday Night Raw. Angle states the conflict between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Reigns even the score and sent Strowman to the hospital and it was revealed Strowman's elbow has been shattered. Strowman will be out 6-8 months. Before getting injured Strowman attempted to stack his claim on the next opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title. Angle has given some thought to who should face Lesnar next. Angle has decided to have a fatal five-way match at WWE Extreme Rules. Angle puts up pics of various stars on the 'tron and asks the crowd if they would like to see them face Lesnar. Angle announces that Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Finn Bálor will vie for the next shot at the Universal championship. Reigns walks to the ring and says they don't need a fatal four-way match. Reigns is the number one contender. This is his yard. Reigns beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania. Reigns is the only person here who can beat Lesnar. Bálor's music hits and he walks down to the ring. Bálor says he is going to tell Reigns like he told Rollins. Bálor was the first Universal champion. Bálor also notes that he never lost the title. The line starts behind Bálor. Reigns says Bálor has a lot of heart but he doesn't have the killer instinct that Reigns has. Bálor reminds Reigns that he should remember what he is capable of since he beat Reigns his first night on Raw. Samoa Joe comes out and says this isn't about heart and it's not about it being anyone's yard. It's certainly not about being in anyone's club. It's about actions and results. Action: Joe locks in the coquina clutch on Rollins. Result: Rollins is left unresponsive on the mat. (cont.)