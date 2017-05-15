Title Match Confirmed For WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Match Announced For Tonight’s RAW, David Otunga Teases New Project (Video)

WWE Extreme Rules

The Hardys are set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Cesaro in the first confirmed match for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As seen in the above video, Matt and Jeff are informed they will defend their title against the number one contenders Sheamus and Cesaro, and Matt and Jeff seem pleased with the announcement due to the teams’ recent history. It is also revealed that Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus in singles action on WWE RAW tonight; that match was speculated about taking place on tonight’s show.

It’s unknown what match stipulation the RAW Tag Team Championship match will have but should be announced shortly’ WWE Extreme Rules takes place on June 4th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Related: Potential Matches For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Newark *Possible Spoilers*

Love

David Otunga posted the following video teasing a new project called “Love”. Otunga will return as part of the RAW commentary team when he finishes filming his new movie ‘Katrina’.