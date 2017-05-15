John Morrison Talks To Eric Bischoff About His Time As Eric’s RAW GM Apprentice ‘Johnny Nitro’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! You can find some of John’s comments about his time as Eric’s RAW GM apprentice “Johnny Nitro” transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes JM: I have a ton of memories. It’s funny, I remember when I first became the apprentice it was at the time started because of Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice. Ironically. Funny how that worked out. I remember getting the call and being so excited I was going to be on RAW. Then a few weeks went by and I remember at the time I was really excited because I feel like you, me and Coach were doing those great backstage vignettes every week. Then a few more weeks into it though I was like, “I want to be a wrestler. I got into this to be a wrestler. Now I’m just this apprentice character.” In retrospect, what a great way to start for me. That role is something that so many people would love to have had. I think you did this one thing Eric where I was using a Blackberry with one of those little pens at the time on a touchscreen. You made a match on a PPV between Edge and somebody and you forgot a couple things to say. You forgot the stipulation and you kind of slapped me in the shoulder in the back and were like, “Dude! Why didn’t you tell me about the stipulation? I was trying to remember it in my head!” I kept thinking, “I thought I was just supposed to sit here and be quiet.” So when I left I was like, “What the hell was I thinking? We should always have each other’s back!” I remember thinking that one time I let you down. So I started to, every time you had a promo, instead of sitting there quietly I was trying to memorize your lines and my lines just in case. But it never happened again. It was just that one time. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: Donald Trump “future endeavoring” James Comey

Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media for $4 billion

WWE RAW doing it’s lowest rating of the year

WWE’s 1st Quarter 2017 Results

The upcoming 32 woman tournament that will be airing on the WWE Network

More… Eric then welcomes his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! Some of the topics John discusses with Eric include: His acting background before landing in the world of pro wrestling

What his time was like on Tough Enough

His Dad being an inspiration to him

What his family’s reaction was to him becoming a pro wrestler

The best thing he took away from his time in WWE

Feeling caught between wrestling generations

What he misses least about WWE

Lucha Underground and who is responsible for creative there

Lucha Underground’s influence on the independent wrestling scene

How to make pro wrestling cool

His new movie Boone: The Bounty Hunter

What he had to do to finance the film

His favorite memory of his time as Eric’s RAW GM apprentice

More… You can find this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Mailbag on IRWNetwork.com as part of this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.