Special Edition of Talking Smack Airing

WWE has announced that a special edition of Talking Smack will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Backlash PPV goes off the air.

Mick Foley on The Rock as POTUS

TMZ recently spoke with Mick Foley on The Rock possibly running for President, and during the video Foley says he thinks Rock would make a great POTUS. Foley added Rock would unite the country in a real way, and if he ran as an independent he could help cut through bipartisan lines:

Watch the Updated WWE Raw Opening

WWE has released the following video, featuring the updated opening for WWE Raw: