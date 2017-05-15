Bully Ray Responds To Randy Orton’s “Dive” Tweet & Taking A Dig At Him, Understanding Wrestling Psychology And New Styles

Bully Ray was back as co-host on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and he addressed the recent ‘dive’ tweets and comments from Randy Orton. You can check out a few transcribed and summarized highlights, as well as listen to a clip from the show below: Bully said he did not see the original comments in question on Randy Orton or Rip Rodgers’ Twitter pages, but he did see them elsewhere and found them funny. He said his initial response was to poke fun at himself with the picture of himself diving off the ropes as a tongue in cheek response. He said it was coincidental and had nothing to do with Rodgers or Orton, because he has had a good rapport with Rodgers about wrestling in general, and he would have tagged them directly on Twitter if he had been. Bully also brought up why he said Orton was wrong, and briefly explained how he and Orton had issues stemming from a match about 15 years ago that resulted in Batista (who tagged with Orton) hurting his tricep, and the grudge started from there. Bully says they buried the hatchet by the time he came back for his latest WWE run and isn’t sure why Orton felt the need to take a shot at him. In regards to the different styles of professional wrestling today and the debate over dives and spots, Bully said: “I understand when it comes to wrestling psychology. I understand what the perfect wrestling psychology is, but I also know that there are different genres, and people like this new style of wrestling. People enjoy it, just like people enjoy movies like ‘Fast and Furious’ — you go and buy a ticket to ‘Fast and Furious’ just because you want to see somebody crash and burn. You’re not paying because you want to invest in the story. Some people want to invest in sports entertainment, and some people want to invest in an entertaining sport, and everything in between. And, I think that’s what you’re getting in the world of pro wrestling right now, and I can’t understand why people are upset about ten dives and twenty superkicks, because half of the roster right now in WWE got their start doing that style.” Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app.