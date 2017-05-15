Bully Ray Responds To Randy Orton’s “Dive” Tweet & Taking A Dig At Him, Understanding Wrestling Psychology And New Styles

Bully Ray was back as co-host on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and he addressed the recent ‘dive’ tweets and comments from Randy Orton. You can check out a few transcribed and summarized highlights, as well as listen to a clip from the show below:
Bully said he did not see the original comments in question on Randy Orton or Rip Rodgers’ Twitter pages, but he did see them elsewhere and found them funny. He said his initial response was to poke fun at himself with the picture of himself diving off the ropes as a tongue in cheek response. He said it was coincidental and had nothing to do with Rodgers or Orton, because he has had a good rapport with Rodgers about wrestling in general, and he would have tagged them directly on Twitter if he had been.
Bully also brought up why he said Orton was wrong, and briefly explained how he and Orton had issues stemming from a match about 15 years ago that resulted in Batista (who tagged with Orton) hurting his tricep, and the grudge started from there. Bully says they buried the hatchet by the time he came back for his latest WWE run and isn’t sure why Orton felt the need to take a shot at him.
In regards to the different styles of professional wrestling today and the debate over dives and spots, Bully said:
Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?