My latest column for upgruv.com, a site of all things trending, looks at the “indy style” debate that’s been going on in the wrestling world centered with Randy Orton. Here’s an excerpt:

Whatever point Orton was trying to make, one about the “indy style” that needs made is its impact on wrestlers.

It probably isn’t good for anybody’s health. There are only so many bumps a wrestler can take, and every high risk tests the limits of the luck that all performers need to complete a long career. If a wrestler can generate a response without continuously plunging into the mat or leaping off something, that should be the objective.

Daniel Bryan has made one word famous. Hulk Hogan can put his hand to his ear and have everyone standing. The Rock raised an eye brow.

And the more diverse a skills set a performer has, the more money he or she can make when the in-ring days are done. Steven Austin and Edge continued to be valuable commodities after neck injuries forced their retirements. Kurt Angle is a TV draw again in WWE despite wearing a suit instead of a singlet.

Pro-wrestling is a dance.

There are a lot of different dances to go with a lot of different music. But, please, don’t try selling me or anybody on the idea that a mosh pit is dancing.

Matches worked a warped speed by performers who don’t sell is the wrestling equivalent of moshing.

Neither musicians nor music companies make big money off the moshers, because the customers in the pit are going to be there no matter what. The idea in wrestling is no different it is for concert promoters: get people into the seats.