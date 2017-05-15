Goldberg’s ‘On Set Meltdown’ On Full Court Pranks (Video), New Backlash Theme, Braun Strowman Note

Bill Pritchard

wwe backlash

WWE Backlash

Bleeker’s “Highway” has been confirmed as an official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago.

Braun Strowman

As noted, Braun Strowman underwent surgery today and is expected to miss close to six months. Following the announcement, WWE posted a new photo gallery from the surgery. Visit WWE.com for a full gallery from today’s procedure. A new video featuring Mike Rome updating Strowman’s condition can be seen below:

Full Court Prank

Goldberg recently appeared on truTV’s prank show Chris Webber’s Full Court Press; you can watch a clip from Goldberg’s appearance below:

Braun StrowmanGoldbergWWEwwe backlash
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"