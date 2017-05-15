Goldberg’s ‘On Set Meltdown’ On Full Court Pranks (Video), New Backlash Theme, Braun Strowman Note

WWE Backlash

Bleeker’s “Highway” has been confirmed as an official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago.

Braun Strowman

As noted, Braun Strowman underwent surgery today and is expected to miss close to six months. Following the announcement, WWE posted a new photo gallery from the surgery. Visit WWE.com for a full gallery from today’s procedure. A new video featuring Mike Rome updating Strowman’s condition can be seen below:

Full Court Prank

Goldberg recently appeared on truTV’s prank show Chris Webber’s Full Court Press; you can watch a clip from Goldberg’s appearance below: