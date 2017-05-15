Kurt Angle Announces WWE Extreme Rules Main Event, New Day Gets New FYE Exclusive (Photo), WWE Stars Take In ‘Venice Of The North’ (Video)

WWE Extreme Rules

Kurt Angle announced the main event of WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Fatal 5 Way match, with the winner moving on to face Brock Lesnar as the new number one contender.

Angle announced they need a new number one contender after addressing Braun Strowman’s injury status, and revealed Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns will compete at Extreme Rules.

The New Day

Bleacher Creatures posted a photo of the new FYE-exclusive New Day Bleacher Creatures set to hit stores in two weeks.

Venice Of The North

WWE posted the following video featuring WWE stars taking in the sights of Stockholm, Sweden before WWE’s first ever live event in the city this weekend: