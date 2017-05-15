Scott Hall Hospitalized In England, Triple H Inducted Into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

Scott Hall

WrestlingNews.co is reporting Scott Hall was hospitalized last night after appearing at a WAW show in Lowestoft, England on last night.

According to a source that was backstage, Hall was dealing with some chest pain, but Hall should be able to get discharged soon. Additionally, WAW owner (and Paige’s father) Ricky Knight confirmed the news about Hall, saying early test results were positive, and they hoped to have Hall released and taken home soon.

Hall has had previous heart issues, including surgery in 2010 where he had a pacemaker placed in his chest.

Triple H

WWE posted the following video of Triple H’s induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame: