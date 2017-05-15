The Rock Hosting SNL Season Finale, Smackdown Live Previews Styles vs Mahal, Orton vs Corbin (Video)

The Rock

It was announced earlier tonight that The Rock will host this Saturday’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, with Katy Perry as the muscial guest.

This appearance will mark Rock’s fifth time hosting the show, making him a member of the famed ‘Five Timer’s Club’ along with other names such as Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin.

The SNL Twitter account posted the following video as part of the announcement, which looks back at Rock’s previous hosting gigs on SNL:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features a preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and more:

