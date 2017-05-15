Io Shirai Reportedly Signs With WWE, Enzo & Big Cass Enjoy Zurich (Video)

Io Shirai

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer is reporting Japanese wrestling star Io Shirai has accepted an offer to join WWE.

Shirai is one of the top wrestlers in Japan’s Stardom promotion, and previously had a tryout with WWE back in March. There is currently no start date for Shirai; fellow Stardom competitor Kairi Hojo is also set to debut with WWE soon and should start at the WWE Performance Center soon.

Meltzer previously reported Shirai opted to stay in Japan after WWE showed interest in her last year, but appears to have changed her mind.

Mr Bubbles

The following video features WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass enjoying the scenery in Zurich, Switzerland: