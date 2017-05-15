New Title Match Added To WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley Challenges Alexa, WWE Previews Nakamura vs Ziggler At Backlash (Video)

WWE Extreme Rules
Kurt Angle announced The Miz will get one more chance at Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship when they face off at WWE Extreme Rules.
The Miz went to Angle and complained of Ambrose getting himself disqualified, and said he wanted to make this right. Angle announced the title match, and Miz talked him into giving the match a stipulation where the title could change hands on a disqualification.
WWE RAW
On a related note, it looks like Bayley will challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, possibly in a singapore cane match.
Bayley came out to the ring during Bliss’ promo and said she was envoking her rematch clause at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but Bliss mocked her and said Bayley isn’t extreme and doesn’t have what it takes. Bayley attacked her but Bliss retaliated and hit her with a kendo stick.
WWE Backlash
The following video features a preview for the Shinsuke Nakamura versus Dolph Ziggler set to take place at WWE Backlash this Sunday:
