RAW Women’s Championship Confirmed For WWE Extreme Rules w/ Major Stipulation, Matches Taped For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE Extreme Rules

After the match was teased earlier in the night, Kurt Angle officially announced Bayley will challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules in a ‘kendo stick on a pole’ match.

Kurt checked on Bayley in the trainer’s room after Bliss attacked her with a kendo stick in the ring, and Bayley asked to get her revenge on Bliss. Kurt said getting hit with like that is tough, but he would grant the rematch in a regular singles match. Bayley pleaded and said she wanted to get Bliss back for all she has put her through, and eventually Kurt agreed and announced the match stipulation.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 5/15

WWE Main Event

WWE taped the following matches for this week’s WWE Main Event before tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Newark, New Jersey:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Newark, NJ for this week’s Main Event episode:

Nia Jax versus Dana Brooke

Rich Swann versus Ariya Daivari