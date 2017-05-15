WWE RAW Tag Team Splits Up (Video), Fox & Dar Continue To Celebrate, Su Yung vs Havok At FEST Wrestling (Full Match)

That’s What’s Up
Golden Truth appears to be no more, as Goldust attacked R-Truth and seemingly put an end to their relationship.
Goldust attacked Truth before their scheduled match against Gallows & Anderson on WWE RAW,
RAW Fallout
The following video is a new video from tonight’s RAW Fallout featuring Noam Dar and Alicia Fox celebrating after Fox got her second straight victory over Sasha Banks:
FEST Wrestling
The following video features a full-length match between Su Yung and Jessicka Havok at FEST Wrestling’s LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD: Tag Team Tournament live event in Gainesville, FL:
