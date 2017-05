MCW Pro Wrestling returns Friday, June 9 at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD for “Slamboree”, sponsored by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood! Meet and greet 6:30 pm, live event 8 pm!So far announced to feature: – Jake Hager (formerly known WWE superstar Jack Swagger) – Former WWE and ECW star Stevie Richards – Impact Wrestling’s James Storm, Gail Kim, and Kevin MatthewsAlso, in action on June 9:

– MCW Tag Team champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier) vs. Dixon Line (Rob Locke and Joe Keys)

– MCW Rage TV champion Dante Caballero vs. Fred Yehi

– Lio Rush vs. “Mr. Athletic” Jeff Cobb

– Anthony Henry and Bu Ku Dao return to the MCW Arena to face each other

– International star Bestia 666 takes on Steve Anthony, both debuting at MCW on June 9

– The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve and Jimmy Starz) vs. The Classics (Eric Martin and Tyler “The Hammer” Stone)

– Brandon Scott vs. “The Outlaw” Matt Lancie

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/198868040628114.

– – – – –

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson present “Something to Wrestle With” on June 4 at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Visit bit.ly/bruce64 for tickets and information.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross returns for “Ringside with Jim Ross” on August 10 at the DC Improv Comedy Club. Visit bit.ly/rossdc for tickets and information.

facebook.com/mcwprowrestling – twitter.com/mcwwrestling – instagram.com/mcwprowrestling