Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card Following RAW, 205 Live Main Event Confirmed, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE Extreme Rules

Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th in Baltimore, Maryland:

Fatal 5 Way Extreme Rules Match (#1 Contender’s Match)

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardys (c) vs Sheamus & Cesaro

Intercontinental Championship (Ambrose loses title if he gets DQ’d)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

RAW Women’s Championship (Kendo Stick On A Pole Match)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Bayley

205 Live

Tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live will be headlined by Austin Aries versus TJP:

WWE RAW

Tonight’s show featured an Intercontinental Championship match, Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins versus Bray Wyatt and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

