Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card Following RAW, 205 Live Main Event Confirmed, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE Extreme Rules
Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th in Baltimore, Maryland:
Fatal 5 Way Extreme Rules Match (#1 Contender’s Match)
RAW Tag Team Championship
Intercontinental Championship (Ambrose loses title if he gets DQ’d)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
RAW Women’s Championship (Kendo Stick On A Pole Match)
205 Live
Tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live will be headlined by Austin Aries versus TJP:
WWE RAW
Tonight’s show featured an Intercontinental Championship match, Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins versus Bray Wyatt and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:
