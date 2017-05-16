The Rock Comments On The GI Joe Franchise’s Future, Fantastic Slo-Mo Recap Of Reigns vs Balor On RAW (Videos)

WWE RAW The above video is a slow motion recap of the Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns match from this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Related: RAW Rebellion 5.15.17: Braun’s Injury Affecting RAW Main Event Mix, Three Big Matches, Alicia’s Upset Win, More GI Joe The Rock recently spoke with Cinema Blend while doing press for Baywatch and spoke about the future of the Hasbro / GI Joe film franchise. The Rock talked about building out a possible cinematic universe with different properties, and his role as Roadblock. You can read a few transcribed highlights or the full interview clip below: We have talked with Paramount. It’s a good time right now, they’ve done that with Transformers. They have a big writers’ room with Transformers, with G.I. Joe, too. But the world of G.I. Joe, what’s exciting about that is, it’s just an opportunity to build out. Now, we’ve made two G.I. Joes. What they can do is phenomenal, right? When you think about M.A.S.K., and you think about G.I. Joe, and you think about the world that they can build out. So, I think, if they are interested in bringing Roadblock back, great, let’s talk about it, but I wish them the best of luck. I loved working in that movie and the franchise, and if I didn’t do it again, I’m great with them, and I wish them the best of luck. But I do hope they build it out really nicely, and I think they can.