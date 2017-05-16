The Rock Comments On The GI Joe Franchise’s Future, Fantastic Slo-Mo Recap Of Reigns vs Balor On RAW (Videos)

WWE RAW
The above video is a slow motion recap of the Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns match from this week’s episode of WWE RAW.
GI Joe
The Rock recently spoke with Cinema Blend while doing press for Baywatch and spoke about the future of the Hasbro / GI Joe film franchise. The Rock talked about building out a possible cinematic universe with different properties, and his role as Roadblock. You can read a few transcribed highlights or the full interview clip below:
