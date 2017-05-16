This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score Sees Increase, WWE Signs Women’s Wrestler As A Referee

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media score saw the show bring in 128,000 uniques and 183,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from last week’s 111,000 uniques and 156,000 interactions. Additionally, RAW saw 17,000 uniques and 84,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 15,000 uniques and 64,000 interactions.

Overall, RAW saw 145,000 total uniques and 266,000 total interactions for the night, making it the second overall ranked airing in the series and specials category.

WWE

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting WWE has signed independent women’s wrestler Kennadi Brink as a referee.

Fans may be familiar with Brink from her work with SHINE, Shimmer, Ring Of Honor and other promotions throughout the Northeast. Brink has previous officiated experience, as she has worked as a referee for NXT events in March of this year.