The Latest Odds On The Rock Running For President, Who Has The Best Chance Of Facing Brock Lesnar After Extreme Rules

The Rock The following are the latest betting odds and comments from BetStars on the chances of The Rock running for President and winning the 2020 Presidential election compared to other potential candidates: ODDS HALVED ON THE ROCK BEING NEXT US PRESIDENT BetStars cuts odds to 50/1 for Dwayne Johnson to win 2020 election Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed in an interview this week that he’s grappling with the idea of running for the US presidency in 2020. Now, in response to a groundswell of public backing for the People’s Champion, online betting site BetStars has halved the odds on him being elected. BetStars Director of Trading Ian Marmion said: “We’ve trimmed down the odds of The Rock winning the 2020 Presidential Election from 100/1 to 50/1 due to an outpouring of public support for his bid. His fans have been vocal with their support on social media, suggesting that while his potential as a politician is raw, it doesn’t matter. “Some of Trump’s critics believe the nation hit rock bottom with his election, but the current White House resident isn’t entirely on the ropes and remains 11/4 favourite to be re-elected in three years’ time. If the American people do decide to give Trump the elbow in 2020, Dwayne Johnson would certainly be a popular man to wrestle the position away from him!” ENDS

Visit BetStars for odds in full: Donald Trump, 11/4

Mike Pence, 7/1

Michelle Obama, 12/1

Joe Biden, 16/1

Hillary Clinton, 25/1

Bernie Sanders, 25/1

Paul Ryan, 28/1

Cory Booker, 28/1

Mark Zuckerberg, 33/1

Dwayne Johnson, 50/1

Michael Bloomberg, 50/1

Tim Kaine, 50/1

Marco Rubio, 50/1

Kanye West, 100/1

Tom Brady, 100/1

