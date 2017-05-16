Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: Owens Hosting The Highlight Reel, Styles vs Jinder, Will Rusev Get A Title Match?

WWE.com posted the following ‘quick hits’ preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. It was previously announced that Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal will take place on tonight’s show:
No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches
Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he’s demanding?
Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official
The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?
The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash
