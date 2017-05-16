Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: Owens Hosting The Highlight Reel, Styles vs Jinder, Will Rusev Get A Title Match?

WWE.com posted the following ‘quick hits’ preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. It was previously announced that Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal will take place on tonight’s show: No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches Both AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal are challenging for championships this Sunday at WWE Backlash, but they’ll be facing off against each other tonight on SmackDown LIVE. The Phenomenal One is on a crusade to confirm that the blue brand truly is the house he built. That quest continues Sunday, when Styles challenges Kevin Owens for the United States Championship. Before that, Styles will square off with one of Team Blue’s fastest-rising Superstars. Mahal has skyrocketed to the upper echelons of WWE after winning a grueling Six-Pack Challenge to earn his WWE Championship opportunity against Randy Orton in Chicago and went on to pin The Viper in six-man tag team action last week. Can he continue his momentum with a victory over a former WWE Champion? See who will reign supreme on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he’s demanding?

The Bulgarian Brute has refused to compete on SmackDown LIVE since being sent to Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up. Rusev has made it clear that the only way he will step into the ring is if he receives a WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank on June 18. The bruiser has yet to receive an answer to his demands and declared that he is coming to SmackDown LIVE to get one from Commissioner Shane McMahon. Will Rusev get the answer he's looking for? Or will he be packing his bags to return to Bulgaria? Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens? Though Kevin Owens put a brutal cap on his rivalry with Chris Jericho two weeks ago, viscously slamming his former best friend into the ring post with a steel chair around his neck, the United States Champion does not yet seem to be done tormenting The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla. WWE.com has learned that The Highlight Reel, Jericho's trademark talk show, will return to SmackDown LIVE tonight with a new host. The New Face of America will be taking over the reins from Jericho, leading many to wonder what other changes are in store for one of WWE's most colorful talk shows. The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash