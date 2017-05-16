The Rock Comments On Hosting SNL For Fifth Time, New Baywatch Promo, John Cena Shows Off His Mercedes Roadster (Videos)

The Rock The Rock posted the following comments on his Instagram account in response to the announcement that he will host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time with this weekend’s season finale: Eagle has landed – NYC.

21yrs ago I had my very first match as an unknown punk wrestler named “Rocky Maivia”. I dove head first into the fire that night at Madison Square Garden in front of 22,000 tough NY fans. They had every right to boo the shit outta me. Instead, they embraced me like a son. Bad hair cut, awful wardrobe and all.

The city & its people will always have a special place in my heart. They launched my career.

21yrs later, I host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the 5TH TIME.

Once again, I happily dive head first into the fire, only this time, my hair cut doesn’t look like a f*cking chia pet.

Once again, I happily dive head first into the fire, only this time, my hair cut doesn't look like a f*cking chia pet.