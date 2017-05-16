The Rock Comments On Hosting SNL For Fifth Time, New Baywatch Promo, John Cena Shows Off His Mercedes Roadster (Videos)

The Rock
The Rock posted the following comments on his Instagram account in response to the announcement that he will host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time with this weekend’s season finale:
Baywatch
On a related note, The Rock also posted a new Baywatch commercial featuring Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps:
John Cena
The following video features John Cena showing off his unique 620 HP 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLAREN on the latest episode of Auto Geek:
