Will Ospreay recently spoke with Michael Wonsover for ESPN.com; you can read a few highlights below: Will Ospreay comments on creating buzz in his matches, different wrestling styles: “I would like to show people that what I do is professional wrestling. A lot of people give me a lot of stick — I’m cool, I can take it. Because my style is apparently not believable in a fight situation. Well, I’ve seen worse things, trust me on that. Ricochet says it best: Wrestling is an art form. I don’t bash people for doing death matches, but I love death matches. I’ve done one a while ago at Progress [Wrestling]. I loved it. I don’t mock the tech wrestling ’cause I can do it, but I don’t like it. But at the end of it, I still think it’s wrestling. “No matter what it’s an art form, and I think people need to accept that there’s so many different styles. I symbolize myself as the Spider-Man of professional wrestling. How boring would Spider-Man be if he did everything everyone else would do. Imagine Spider-Man doing a wristlock. I’m Spider-Man. That could be the title of this interview: Will Ospreay is Spider-Man. That’s what I want to be. I want to be a superhero.” Ospreay comments on Randy Orton’s recent ‘…dive’ remarks: “I thought it was really funny. I do agree a bit, quite a lot of it. I do feel like wrestling has become very similar [in style], but just listen to that crowd from New York. It is that format, and everyone was going insane. I don’t know what to say but … dive.” Ospreay comments on his ROH War of the Worlds match against Jay White: “Jay White is probably one of the most polite and down-to-earth guys I’ve ever met. He was brought up through the young lion New Japan Dojo, so he knows his stuff. He’s probably going to be the biggest star once he goes back to Japan. I consider him a friend, and I think he would even say, as well, that we were overwhelmed by the people and the kind of response we had with people saying that was probably the best match on the card, and some people were even saying it was probably match of the year. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s incredible.'”