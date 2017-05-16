AJ Styles Comments On The Importance Of The Indie Wrestling Scene, The Rock Premieres ‘Song Of The Summer’ (Music Video)

AJ Styles
AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, talking about his thoughts on the independent wrestling scene. You can read some of Styles’ transcribed comments below:
AJ Styles comments on embracing the independent wrestling scene, the importance to professional wrestling as a whole:
Song Of The Summer
The following video is the new music video for the Baywatch soundtrack’s “Song Of The Summer” featuring Desiigner, Logan Paul, The Rock and a special guest:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?