AJ Styles Comments On The Importance Of The Indie Wrestling Scene, The Rock Premieres ‘Song Of The Summer’ (Music Video)

AJ Styles AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, talking about his thoughts on the independent wrestling scene. You can read some of Styles’ transcribed comments below: AJ Styles comments on embracing the independent wrestling scene, the importance to professional wrestling as a whole: It’s hard to see outside your bubble. Luckily there’s place like NXT that ‘finds’ other bubbles and gets in those and finds top talent. I noticed, I guess over a year and a half ago, that the indies are far from dead, and more are growing every day in different countries. Although I haven’t had the ability or chance to see these indies in the past year, I’m happy to see that they are still there because we need them. The great thing about indies is it separates everybody… in the States where I trained, in the South part of the country, it was so different than the North part of the country, but I was able to combine those and was able to make AJ Styles better, but at the same time different than the guys in California, until I worked my way over there. Then I go over to the UK and worked those indies; they are a great thing for what we do. Song Of The Summer The following video is the new music video for the Baywatch soundtrack’s “Song Of The Summer” featuring Desiigner, Logan Paul, The Rock and a special guest: