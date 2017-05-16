Former WWE Diva Cameron Responds To Recent Backlash, Says She Is Not A Racist And Was Unfairly Criticized (Video)

Bill Pritchard

Former WWE Diva Cameron (Ariane Andrew) was recently on TMZ Sports and caught some criticism for comments that were considered racist to some people. Andrew responded in a new interview with TMZ, saying she was unfairly criticized and is not a racist. You can read her transcribed quotes below; her full response is in the above video.

To clarify, I have dated black guys in the past, but just like anybody, we all have a preference. And, it is a preference, it was a comment. It was not meant to be derogatory. I’m a black woman, I think everyone is beautiful in their own way. I know people had something to say about ‘oh is that self-hatred?’ or hate towards your culture?

At the end of the day, if we all talk the same, walk the same and look the same, the world would be a boring place. Again, it is about a preference, that’s what I prefer. Who knows, in two or three years, you may see me with a black man, that’s who I married, or a Hispanic or Middle Eastern. At the end of the day, looks are skin deep and what I might think is beautiful might be different than what you think. I think we all bring something unique to the table and at the end of the day if I vibe with someone, I vibe with them. It doesn’t matter where they come from or what their background is.

Does Cameron think she was unfairly criticized?

Yes! I did not expect this; I got called a racist, and I am far from racist. I have so many different groups of people I roll with, I love everybody. I actually love meeting different people because it makes you learn something different, something I may have never known because you come from a different background. So, for me just to make a comment saying I have a preference and realizing it’d be such a crazy thing… a lot of people were mad about the whole ‘vanilla and chocolate babies’ All babies are beautiful, but if I were to marry a white man, my children would be biracial. At the end of the day, any child I have I think they’re beautiful, no matter what skin complexion or what color they are.

