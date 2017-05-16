Sami Callihan Reportedly Taking Over CZW Creative Team, New Episode Of Impact Wrestling’s The Question Mark (Video)

Sami Callihan

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Sami Callihan is taking over creative duties for Combat Zone Wrestling, and will handle all future creative and promotional decisions.

According to sources, Callihan will handle creative while CZW President DJ Hyde will focus on managing the back-end business aspects of the company. CZW has been known for death matches and their Tournament of Death, and they will reportedly still take place, but they won’t be as heavily promoted as much any more.

CZW posted the following teaser video hinting at a new direction for the promotion:

WATCH NOW – Let’s get this 100RTs: The new regime has taken over. July 8th is our #EVILution pic.twitter.com/gNKjgWxsXn — CZW Wrestling (@combatzone) May 16, 2017

The Question Mark

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s The Question Mark, featuring the Impact roster talking about what they do on their downtime:

