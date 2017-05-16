Did This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s 2017 Low?, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.751 million viewers, which is up from last week’s year low of 2.696 million viewers.

This week’s show, highlighted by Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins versus Bray Wyatt, brought in 2.884 million viewers in the first hour, 2.724 million viewers in the second hour, and 2.645 million viewers in the final hour.

Despite the increase in viewership, RAW averaged under 3 million viewers for the third straight week. It was the fifth overall ranked show on the night, and fifth overall in the key 18-49 viewing demographic.

WWE Top Ten

The following video features this week’s top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE RAW: