New NXT DVD Details, Mattel Teasing NXT Figure Reveal (Photo), Enzo Amore Gives Sneakers To Community Stars (Video)

NXT DVD

WWE will be releasing a new NXT DVD called “WWE NXT: From Secret To Success,” and it will be released on December 5th.

NXT Mattel

The NXT Twitter account posted the following silhouette photos, teasing a new release of NXT action figures. As seen below, the captions hint at Austin Aries and Hideo Itami figures; the other two images that have been seen online appear to be figures for No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger. No other details are known at this time besides the reveal will take place this Saturday, May 20th.

You’ll go “bananas” for @Mattel’s exciting announcement on Saturday, May 20! pic.twitter.com/R8hPeYi6zf — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2017

Good luck trying to “go to sleep” these next few nights as @Mattel’s May 20 announcement draws closer! pic.twitter.com/C1X5bayGPG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2017

WWE Community

WWE’s Community social media accounts and Enzo Amore posted photos and video of a local event where Enzo donated sneakers to kids who were recognized as stars in their community: