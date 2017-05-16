CM Punk and The Miz on MTV Tonight, WWE Stars Thank Fans After Overseas Tour (Video), Tommy Dreamer Reacts to Randy Orton’s Indie Comments

Tommy Dreamer Reacts to Orton’s Indie Comments
In response to Randy Orton’s recent comments on independent wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Tweeted the following:
CM Punk and The Miz on MTV Tonight
As noted, The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host the reunion for “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions” competition at 8pm EST.
Following that, MTV will air the season premiere of “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros” competition, which features CM Punk as one of the pros. The six-week competition, filmed last month in California, features pro athletes going against MTV Challenge champions with $100,000 up for grabs to be split between one man and one woman. Money won by the athletes will go to a charity of their choice. According to the previews for the show, Punk is being advertised as a former “wrestling Champion” and current UFC fighter.
WWE Stars Thank Fans After Overseas Tour
WWE has released the following video, featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and other WWE stars thanking the WWE Universe following the recent overseas tour:
