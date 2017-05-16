WWE Smackdown Results

United States Champion Kevin Owens came out to start the show. He had a monitor set up in the ring that said "Kevin Owens Highlight Reel" with the old Y2J graphics running behind it. He called himself the Face of America and talked about ending Jericho's career, before turning his attention to his WWE Backlash opponent. Owens started speaking French until AJ Styles interrupted him. AJ said that he watched KO steal everything from Jericho for a year, but never thought he'd actually stoop to stealing the man's show. Styles said he can't speak French, but he'll tell everyone in English – because he can – that he's going to win the United States Championship at Backlash. Jinder Mahal cut them all off, accompanied to the ramp by the Bollywood Boys. He complained that he was supposed to be the guest on the Kevin Owens Show, and ran a video package from his reign of terror over the last few weeks. Jinder started quoting Gandhi in Punjabi, which got some boos from the crowd, then claimed that AJ will lose tonight, just like Randy Orton will lose on Sunday. Owens laughed and said that Styles is going to have a bad week, losing twice to Jinder and himself in one week. AJ chased him out of the ring and told Jinder to get ready for the AJ Styles Highlight Reel.