Tye Dillinger Match Announced for WWE Backlash Kickoff Show

WWE has announced Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English will take place during the kickoff show for WWE Backlash this Sunday night.

Below is the updated WWE Backlash PPV card

WWE Title Match:

-Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:

-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match:

-AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Match:

-Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English